Wisycom expands into Argentina and Uruguay

Wisycom has announced a new distribution agreement with Equaphon. An Argentinian professional audio solutions company with more than fifty years of experience in the industry, Equaphon is dedicated to providing sound equipment to various segments of the professional installation, live sound, cinematography, broadcast and music production markets.

With this agreement, Equaphon expands its offerings by providing wireless solutions from Wisycom. “We have followed the evolution of Wisycom in recent years, and we firmly believe in the brand’s innovation”, says Carlos Maiocchi, General Manager of Equaphon, who founded the company in 1973 in Buenos Aires. “In particular, we see an enormous opportunity for Wisycom in the broadcast, cinematography, theater and live sound sectors in Argentina and Uruguay.”

Pictured (left to right): Walter Logarzo, Marketing Manager, Equaphon; Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL; Marika Stangherlin, Sales Manager, Wisycom SRL; Carlos Maiocchi, Founder and CEO, Equaphon. (Photo: Equaphon/Wisycom)

www.wisycom.com