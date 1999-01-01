Vincent Divine

Vincent “Vince” Divine has joined DPA Microphones’ U.S. marketing team. He will serve as Content Creator and Marketing Admin. A cinematographer with experience in all facets of video production and digital marketing, Divine will assist Marketing Manager Jarrod Renaud with U.S. marketing efforts from the company’s Longmont, Colorado office.

Divine, a self-taught video professional, joins DPA from TinkerMill, a non-profit makerspace in Longmont, where he served as Media Manager, providing a wide range of video, digital and social media support, strategic planning, and marketing efforts for the brand and members alike.

Prior to TinkerMill, Divine was Creative Director and Cinematographer at a Colorado-based production company, where he primarily provided strategic social media management. He also previously held a role as video producer, editor and content manager for Longmont Public Media, where he managed a variety of content for the region’s local television stations, apps, video streaming services and on-demand platforms.

With video production at the heart of his passions, Divine also founded his own artistic film company, Echoscape, for which he writes, produces and directs a variety of films, from independent arthouse pieces to feature-length documentaries.

(Photo: Vincent Divine/DPA Microphones)

www.dpamicrophones.com