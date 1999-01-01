United Studio Technologies unveils UT Twin 48 microphone

United has announced the release of the UT Twin 48, a studio microphone that delivers two venerable classic tube microphone designs of the late 1940s and 1950s in a single enclosure. The UT Twin 48 preserves their iconic sound while delivering new levels of adaptability and performance. This microphone promises to be an indispensable tool for audio engineers and producers seeking massive tube sound and multiple tonal/pickup-pattern options in a single package.



The UT Twin 48's two operating modes go beyond just polar pattern selection. Classic 47 and 48-style mics each derived their cardioid operation in very different ways, producing subtle tone differences as well as a slightly different polar pattern. For the first time ever, the UT Twin 48 delivers both options in a single microphone. 47 Mode offers both 47 Cardioid and Omni patterns, while 48 Mode offers 48 Cardioid and Figure-of-8.



At the heart of the microphone lies a select NOS EF86 pentode glass vacuum tube, the last living descendent of the originals' tube. It delivers a bold, rich sound, due to the pentode's harmonic profile being much different than modern dual-triode tubes.



The UT Twin 48 features the custom United UT K48 capsule. Skinned in a laboratory clean-room environment and 24k gold-sputtered on 6-micron Mylar, this capsule ensures a smooth, resonance-free sound that's free of excessive brightness or sibilance. Complementing the capsule is the UT-BV8 transformer, a US-made marvel wound to original Braunbuch specifications with high-nickel alloy laminations and a copper Faraday shield, ensuring optimal signal integrity and noise rejection.



Featuring US-made components, discrete Zener diode regulation, and robust EMI/RFI filters, the power supply unit ensures clean, maintenance-free operation. A Sommer Cable Octave 7 conductor cable, optimized for the Twin 48, is included. Also included is a vintage-inspired briefcase - custom-fit to house the UT Twin 48 and all included accessories. The United Studio Technologies UT Twin 48 is expected to ship in Q1 2025.