Soundking joins Ravenna partner community

Lawo, developer of the Ravenna audio-over-IP technology, has welcomed the Soundking Group as the latest partner to the Ravenna community. Soundking - headquartered in Ningbo, China - is a pioneer in intelligent audio and video systems integration, both in China and the global market.

Specifically, the collaboration concerns Soundnet - a subsidiary of the Soundking Group - whose SND Network audio transport technology is already Ravenna-compatible. The partnership was celebrated with an official signing ceremony at ISE 2025 attended by several Soundking and Ravenna partners.

One of the benefits to the Ravenna community is likely to be increased adoption amongst Chinese manufacturers and a growing base of end users due to Soundking’s extensive sales network and promotional channels. This will enable Ravenna technology to extend beyond traditional broadcast applications into new sectors such as education, live events, public address systems, and more.

“Soundking’s expertise in professional audio and modern innovation will contribute to the development of more advanced, cost-effective Ravenna-AES67 products”, says Xianggui Wang, president of the Soundking group. “Customers and manufacturers will be able to achieve their goals with lower budgets, benefiting from a wider range of AES67-Ravenna applications. This will make it easier to build more complex, interoperable audio networks.”

www.lawo.com

www.soundking.com

www.ravenna-network.com