Nicholas Mariano

Nicholas “Nick” Mariano has joined DPA Microphones’ U.S. sales team. He will serve as the Regional Sales Manager for the mid-south region.

A sales professional with extensive experience in strategic account development, Mariano will develop and execute sales strategies to aid in pushing forth the presence of DPA Microphones and Wisycom in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. Currently based in Austin, Texas, he comes to DPA from Lectrosonics, Inc., where he provided sales support for the brand’s key clients, dealers and representatives in the region. He also served as the brand’s head of tech support, liaising between the repair team and customers.

Mariano brings a vast background of audio knowledge having previously worked as an independent live sound and studio engineer for a range of venues, such as Life Church, Family Church, Blotter Music (Warner Brothers Records), The Village, Benu Too! Co., and others. He also simultaneously provided audio equipment sales and support for Grandma’s Music & Sound in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Mariano focused in music production and engineering, with a minor in electronics and acoustics, following two years of study in astrophysics at the University of New Mexico. He also studied music composition at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio.

(Photo: DPA Microphones)

www.dpamicrophones.com