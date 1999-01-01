Krystal Dawn turns to Tascam’s DR-10L and Portacapture X8 for filmmaking

When it comes to capturing audio, the ability to do so efficiently and discreetly often goes hand in hand. Such is the case for filmmaker, writer/director Krystal Dawn. Hence, the ability to hide the mics and transmitters from the camera are often essential. To achieve this function, Dawn uses the DR-10L and Portacapture X8 portable field recorders from Tascam.

Spanning a wide range of activities that encompass productions such as the 94th Academy Awards and the 53rd NAACP Awards, podcasts, short film production, and social media, Dawn has a long list of credits. Additionally, she has also worked as a director’s assistant on everything from Netflix features to Playdoh commercials. Currently, she is developing an iOS and Android gaming app and is also planning to include her DR-10L in the production of those projects.

“I generally use the DR-10L for dialogue”, Dawn reports. “It’s super helpful with drone shots on my short films or when I’m filming long shots and need to mic the talent. With its compact form factor, the unit can easily be hidden, which makes it an extremely useful solution for miking the talent.”

While the TV industry experienced a workers strike last year that seriously impeded everything from people’s work schedules to the release of new shows, Dawn was fortunate to have several ongoing projects to keep her working. “Luckily, the industry is starting to boom once again”, she says, “so it’s all coming back. So far, I’ve used the DR-10L on multiple smaller social media projects plus several creative standalone jobs that the strike gave many creatives an opportunity to work on.”

“Being an indie filmmaker means you generally don’t have access to the resources that bigger budget projects have access to”, she continues. “Having something compact, portable, and with a friendly user interface goes a long way in my line of work. Secondly, the DR-10L provides a good range of connectivity options. On podcasts, this is super useful when I need to mic more than two guests. The line in and line out to the camera is also something I don’t often see on other devices. When filming shots on my gimbal, having an input to the camera allows for an easier syncing process in post-production and provides backup audio in most circumstances.”

“Both the Portacapture X8 and DR-10L are game changers”, she adds. “It’s great being able to use both microSD and microSDHC cards, so you can capture a lot of high-quality audio. Plus, the recorders provide roughly ten hours of operation from a single AAA battery. With this capability, long field sessions aren’t an issue.”

(Photo: Tascam)

