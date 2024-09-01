LSC and Avolites announce partnership for Australia and New Zealand

With effect from September 1, 2024, Melbourne-based manufacturer LSC Control Systems will become the Australia & New Zealand distributor for UK-based lighting controls and visual systems manufacturer Avolites. Both companies are owned by Czech Republic-based moving light and LED manufacturer Robe Lighting s.r.o.

Although in robust competition for more than thirty years, LSC and Avolites enjoyed a successful partnership back in the 1980s, when LSC provided certain products under OEM license to Avolites. Acquisition has changed the outlook once again.

“Just a few short years ago, we wouldn’t have imagined that an opportunity like this was possible. But now, I’m delighted to say that some big, bold moves in this incredible industry have made it a reality”, comments LSC’s Founder & Managing Director, Gary Pritchard.

The Avolites brand will be officially relaunched to the Australia & New Zealand market during the 2024 Entech roadshow events, set to visit Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth during October.

Pictured: Paul Wong (Managing Director, Avolites) with Ron Carrington (Sales Director, Avolites); Gary Pritchard (Founder/Managing Director, LSC). (Photos: Avolites/LSC/Robe)

www.lsccontrol.com.au

www.avolites.com