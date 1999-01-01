L-Acoustics restructures and expands EMEA Sales Team

L-Acoustics announces a strategic restructuring and significant expansion of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) sales team. This move, led by recently appointed Director of Sales EMEA, Tim Völker, introduces a new “Head of Sales” management position and key hires designed to meet the increasing sophistication and scale of projects in the region.

The cornerstone of the restructuring is the promotion of four long-standing team members to newly created Head of Sales positions: Chris Mead (Middle East, India, Africa & Eurasia), Paul McMullan (Northern Europe), Tim McCall (South-Western Europe), and Steffen Luuk (Central & Eastern Europe). With a total of 28 years of experience at L-Acoustics and a proven track record in the professional audio industry, this sales management team is positioned to lead the company in the future.

Complementing the new leadership structure, L-Acoustics welcomes three new sales managers: Cyril Matar (Middle East), Thomas Williams and Tom Macklin (UK & Ireland).

Pictured (left to right): Chris Mead, Paul McMullan, Tim McCall, Steffen Luuk. (Photos: L-Acoustics/Ayoub Oujaji)

www.l-acoustics.com