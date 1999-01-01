Headline Audio secures distribution for Harrison Audio in the UK and Ireland

Headline Audio has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Harrison Audio’s range of audio creation products in the UK and Ireland. For nearly fifty years, Harrison Audio has been a pioneer in mixing consoles and audio software, crafting the signature sounds behind chart-topping hits and blockbuster films.

“Having used Harrison desks extensively throughout my career, it is now such an honour to be representing the brand to new studios and musicians within the UK & ROI”, says Robert Wilson MBE, Headline Audio Chairman.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with such a passionate and experienced team, who we know will represent Harrison Audio with the dedication it deserves", adds Sam Bath, Sales & Distribution Manager, SSL. "We look forward to growing our relationship with them alongside the SSL brand.”

(Photo: Harrison Audio)

www.headlineaudio.com

www.harrisonaudio.com