As a course creator, content creator, and musician based in Nashville, Haley Powers is active as a blogger and content producer on services such as Instagram and YouTube. Her content is focused on encouraging other musicians to express their creativity online. In the process, she has garnered close to 50K followers as well as sponsorships from leading musical equipment manufacturers - all while playing weekly gigs around her area. To help capture ideas and turn her inspiration into content, she uses the Tascam Portacapture X6 Portable Audio Field Recorder.

“I use the Portacapture for recording song ideas and guitar content, as well as recording audio for YouTube videos”, shares Powers. “In the brief time that I’ve had the Portacapture X6, I’ve come to love its instrument recording capability as well as the ability to add reverb and EQ, and then match it to video content.”

When queried about Portacapture X6 features and attributes that make it a choice for her manner of working, Powers says: “I think the ability to plug the X6 into a camera is terrific. It’s nice to be able to make content without relying on the inferior characteristics of phone or camera mics, and then be able to drag the files into a DAW if you need to edit the content further.”

“Prior to getting the Portacapture X6, it was always tricky for me to get good acoustic guitar audio for videos without relying upon my entire mic/interface/computer setup”, she adds. “Now with the Portacapture X6, I have a much more compact and streamlined solution for capturing the audio, while still having the ability to edit the audio in post-production.”

(Photo: Haley Powers/Tascam)

www.tascam.com

www.haleypowersmusic.com