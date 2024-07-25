David Guetta’s “Monolith” show in Valencia lit with Ayrton Cobra

On July 25, 2024, David Guetta combined his electronic sounds with visual effects during his four-hour show “The Monolith” at the Ciutat de València Stadium, captivating an audience of more than 18,000. “The Monolith” solidified its status as Guetta’s premier show in Spain, an exclusive production crafted specifically for this event.

The large-scale set design integrated the latest technology, with every detail being synchronized for a mix of immersive sounds and a visual display of laser lights and special effects. The show also included pyrotechnics. The event was produced by Global Live Entertainment SL. Fluge Audiovisuales was responsible for supplying the technical equipment.

The stage setup included a giant LED screen with a cube-shaped design that ruled the stage. Twenty-four Ayrton Cobra laser-sourced fixtures projected beams of light that danced in the air and sky, with the laser effects conjuring a futuristic ambiance. The lights’ rapid movement and direction changes aimed to create the illusion of the light itself dancing to Guetta’s rhythm.

(Photos: Globaly Live)

www.ayrton.eu

www.stonexsl.com