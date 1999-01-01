Coda Audio system chosen for Volkswagen event in Beijing

During the recent Beijing Autoshow, the Volkswagen Group presented product highlights at the city’s Phoenix Media Centre. Live-streamed around the world, with the unveiling of new models from Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Ducati, the Volkswagen Group Media Night celebrated forty years of Volkswagen presence in China in front of a large audience of Volkswagen Group executives, management representatives, and other business partners.

The live show, in which the cars were the stars, demanded audio for both music playback and speech presentation. Production specialist Tongbo was engaged by Creative Audio Visual Equipment Trading of Shanghai to supply the audio package. Tongbo installed and supported a Coda Audio system designed by Oliver Tschotow.

The main system comprised left, centre, and right clusters of N-Aps (twelve in total) complemented by two Hops8i as infills. A further thirteen Hops8i were ceiling-mounted as delays, with two more deployed as monitors alongside two Hops12. Four Hops5 were used as delays at the rear of the auditorium. The overall system was supported by twelve SCP subs and powered by Coda Audio DSP amplification using three Linus T-Racks and and a single Linus M-Rack.

(Photos: Coda Audio/Creative Audio Visual Equipment Trading, Shanghai/Tongbo/Volkswagen Group)

www.codaaudio.com