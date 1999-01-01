Tube UK supplies sound system for Chew’s Yard in Preston

Audio specialist Tube UK has supplied a dynamic distributed sound system comprising D&B, Outline, Tannoy and Martin Audio speakers with a Yamaha MRX7-D audio matrix router at its heart for the new Chew’s Yard social, creative and entertainment space in Preston, UK.

Chew’s Yard has seen the reimagination of a derelict former industrial premises, transforming it into a community hub and event space. It is the brainchild of creative energizers Ben Casey, of Chase Developments in Manchester, and Christine Cort, of CC&Friends, a founder of Manchester International Festival (MIF).

This first phase of development includes a 150-capacity food hall and bar area with offerings from different traders, an entertainment space, a series of industrial workshops for independent businesses and start-ups plus a large outdoor space, all with plenty of potential for staging a diversity of events.

Tube UK was asked to design and install the audio options for servicing these various spaces, delivering both background music and live (electric and acoustic performances). “We are very proud to be included as part of Ben and Christine’s vision for the venue, and I really believe that this is a landmark project for Preston that will encourage artists and creatives to use the space for their endeavours as well as encouraging the public to enjoy and engage with so many different activities”, comments Tube UK’s Melvyn Coote.

The main eatery space also contains a small acoustic stage, while the events space next door needed to host bands and DJs at the far end, fitting in around 200. The events space stage is temporary and can be moved - manually - for other community activities needing more capacity. An outdoor area wraps around the side and rear of the building with tables and concessions plus another acoustic stage.

Putting the Yamaha MRX7-D matrix system at the centre of the sound design allows any sources in all areas to be fed to/from anywhere else, so if there is background music playing in one section, it can be zoned through to other areas as required, and the live stage feeds can also be beamed around to the different spaces.

The MRX7-D system architecture has been custom designed for Chew’s Yard activities on any given day, and it deals with sources, signals, volumes, EQ levels, delays etc., which are programmed into the main unit. Remote user interfaces/controllers are then added as required.

Currently, control is via an iPad fixed to the wall of the bar for operation by staff and duty managers. A cell phone app has also been added so that staff can pick up a device and move through the different areas, adjusting the sounds as they go.

The main event space features Outline Audio speakers, powered by Powersoft amps and with D&B wedge monitors. The entire system is run via Powersoft amps with Dante incoming from the MRX7-D. The food area and the events space have Tannoy background music systems and outdoors, Tube chose Martin Audio CDD8 and CDD6 ultra-compact weatherised speakers.

A Midas Venice analogue control desk was supplied for the band stage, and with Chew’s Yard being such an embryonic and experimental concept, they are anticipating that most bands playing there will be self-mixing. In addition to all of this, Tube supplied a stage monitoring system, and a mics-and-stands package.

Installation of the system was headed up by Tube’s senior project manager John Redfern during April 2024 ahead of the launch in early May.

(Photos: Tube UK/Chew’s Yard)

www.tubeuk.com