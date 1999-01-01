Sound system at Palace Bar Miami equipped with Powersoft X4, Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifiers

Located in the heart of Ocean Drive in Miami’s South Beach, Florida, the Palace Bar, renowned for its iconic status within the LGBTQ+ community, has been serving up dining experiences for more than three decades. Recently, it went through a complete overhaul of its sound system throughout the whole venue, featuring fourteen Powersoft amplifiers.

The venue comprises four different areas: café, dance floor, roof top and main outside area. Collaborating with Lord Toussaint, CEO of Miami based loudspeaker manufacturer Infinite Audio Systems, Tom Donall, the owner of Palace Bar, wanted to cover every part of the venue. “We needed a system where we could tailor each area to the requirements of what we needed”, says Donall.

He and Toussaint designed the sound system together and went through the requirements of each area. The most important was to ensure the outside areas could withstand the outside elements, especially the salt from the ocean water, and that the audio system would be able to run the live show seven days a week, twice a day.

“It’s a complex scenario because there is a live show performed on the terrasse at the front of the building that sort of bleeds out onto the sidewalk and the streets”, states Toussaint. “It’s a very high-energy show that uses a lot of live microphones and house music tracks and it needs to work on the people, but then it also needs to be distributed across various areas throughout the venue.”

The main sonic challenge was to equally cover and synchronise all areas during the live shows. To combat this, Toussaint deployed speaker systems individually for each area, as if they were standalone systems, and then united them as one, using a Biamp Tesira Server I-O for DSP.

The Palace Bar audio setup makes up fifty Infinite Audio Systems speakers in the lower level, powered by ten Powersoft amplifiers, and twelve speakers on the rooftop, also driven by Powersoft. It’s not only live shows Palace Bar’s sound system caters to, Donall adds: “We also have DJs performing here. There is an on/off switch for the areas we don’t use all the time, and we can also control the microphone volume levels.”

At the main stage and interior dance floor, Donall and Toussaint specified a two-way horn-driven Infinite Audio CDX 15V setup for mids and highs, powered by two Powersoft X4 four-channel amplifiers. “There’s no room for 18-inch speakers with very low frequency (at Palace), so we did it with our extended response 15-inch systems, and they were up to the task because of how they’re driven”, says Toussaint. “Our lowest speaker load is a 4-ohm load, but it makes a very big difference that these amplifiers are merciless across every brand.”

As for this project, he adds: “The support of Powersoft’s team, especially senior sales manager Rick Woida, has been invaluable in this installation.”

(Photos: Powersoft/Palace Bar)

