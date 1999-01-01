Showlight 2025 invites exhibitors

Showlight 2025 has sparked excitement from the get go. The Papers Committee are meeting to discuss the first raft of Papers submissions for the central programme, the first Sponsors are already signed up and visible on the Showlight website, and sixty percent of the exhibition spaces have already been sold. Showlight 2025 will be held from May 19-22 in Dijon, France.

The exhibition area is a place to meet lighting designers, directors and delegates across all disciplines, in a relaxed and informal atmosphere, at morning, afternoon and lunchtime breaks. These breaks are a key part of Showlight’s networking opportunities and - according to the organizers - allow closer contact with entertainment lighting users and specifiers than any of the large-scale trade shows.

The exhibition area is also a break and dining area, so exhibitors can expect speakers and delegates to spend time on their stand or table - and with an anticipated attendance of 350-400, that provides three days full of conversations and discussions.

In 2025, as part of the new Showlight look, exhibitors are offered two options: the traditional 3 m x 3 m shell scheme complete with table and six chairs on which to welcome delegates, or a trestle table and six chairs located in the centre of the exhibition space where delegates can sit with them and chat during the breaks. The latter has been introduced as an economic way for smaller exhibitors to have a presence at the conference.

Either option is manned by two nominated members of the exhibitor’s staff, and exhibitors will also be allocated a lighting student or young professional - who will have expressed an interest in their company - to help with the fit up and break down and throughout the event.

During the Papers Sessions, all exhibitors can enjoy the presentations, too. Exhibitors also have the option to host a table at a pre-selected restaurant for the traditional Company Dinners on the Tuesday evening.

(Photo: Showlight)

www.showlight.org