Robe moving lights chosen for Karta Svitu concert at Kyiv’s Bel Etage

Ukrainian rock band Karta Svitu launched their new album with a showcase gig at the Bel Etage venue in Kyiv, Ukraine, which was recorded for subsequent broadcast. The show was directed by Mari Pogrebynska and Pavlo Zakrevskyi and included lighting designed by Anton Semeniuk who utilised 32 Robe Spikie moving lights, six ColorWash 575s and a BMFL Follow Spot controlled via a RoboSpot system, among other lights, all supplied by Ukrainian rental company Alight.

Like everything in Ukraine, the show, production and entertainment industry has adapted to the realities of wartime, and while Alight has moved much of its equipment inventory to Poland for the moment - for obvious reasons - Semeniuk explains that he was still keen to use whatever Robe kit was available at the time of the show. “The stage space was too restricted to realise our initial ideas, so we found ourselves needing small but multifunctional devices, and Robe’s Spikie immediately came into my mind”, he says.

Pogrebynska, Zakrevskyi and Semeniuk collaborated on the stage set design which included LED tubes rigged to create an abstract space. Within this were the band and their music which captures some of the spirit and the moments of Ukraine in 2024. The set concept was to have the three walls of lighting wrapping around the band leaving the fourth wall open at the front, inviting the audience in to join them.

Semeniuk used Spikies for several tasks, including in an almost architectural context - to change the shape and meaning of the performance space as the band played through their eighteen album songs. Sixteen Spikies were hung on two rear trusses rigged in the roof and the other sixteen were deployed across four vertical truss towers - stage left and right - on the deck.

The BMFL FollowSpot was utilized for smooth key lighting and specials on lead singer Ivan Marunych. A standard follow spot would have been impractical and consumed a lot of space in the venue, so RoboSpot was “a logical option”, according to Semeniuk. The BMFL FollowSpot was rigged on a separate front truss, with the RoboSpot operator located backstage. The six ColorWash 575s were hung on the front truss and used for general stage washes.

Alight crew chief was Andrii Konovalyuk. For audio and video, the band utilised the Bel Etage in-house systems.

(Photos: Andrew Kharlamov)

