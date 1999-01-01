Nugen Audio plug-ins boost workflow for Nashville-based engineer Webster Tileston

Tracking and Mix Engineer Webster Tileston thrives when lending his expertise to the creative process - whether tracking in some of Nashville’s premiere recording studios, mixing at his own studio Axis Audio, system engineering or training personnel.

Fueled by his fascination with technology and workflows, he began working in immersive formats, which led to his work with EDM artists Diplo and Dillon Francis, country artists Maren Morris and Little Big Town, and R&B artist Emily King, among others. A veteran at tracking and mixing in stereo, Dolby Atmos for Apple Spatial Audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio, Tileston continuously aims to create memorable experiences for listeners regardless of the playback format. To achieve this goal, he often turns to a variety of Nugen Audio plug-ins, such as Halo Upmix, Paragon and Halo Vision.

An early adopter of immersive mixing, Tileston initially downloaded various plug-ins when he first began mixing for Dolby Atmos. “When Dolby Atmos was first being implemented, the integration of any plug-in for that application was a little challenging”, he says. “I revisited this later on, when I got my hands on Nugen’s Halo Upmix, and it was nice to dive in and see how the technology has evolved. What I most appreciated was the functionality and simplicity of it.”

Among Tileston’s favorite features of Halo Upmix are the vertical distribution sliders, specifically when working with stereo stems. “This comes in handy for me, especially if I’m doing an immersive mix from stems, and the stems have reverb baked into them”, he explains. “Halo Upmix has given me a way to push more of that ambience and reverb out and around the room, especially into the ceiling-height speakers.”

Tileston says that Nugen’s Paragon reverb has also become one of his primary solutions, as well as the Halo Vision plug-in. “I think there are a lot of newer engineers in immersive audio who don’t necessarily pay attention to or know how important phase correlation is across that bandwidth and spectrum”, he says. “Once you understand that importance, you’ll appreciate how awesome it is to have visual feedback like the correlation web within Halo Vision.”

www.nugenaudio.com