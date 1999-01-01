LSC Control Systems welcomes Controllux to sales network

LSC Control Systems has announced the appointment of Controllux as its new exclusive distribution partner for the Benelux region (Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxembourg). The Australian manufacturer, which was acquired by Czech Republic-based Robe earlier this year, has been designing and manufacturing lighting and power control solutions for more than four decades.

A full-system integrator and distributor, and operating across the theatre, television & film, entertainment and architectural lighting markets, Controllux represents a broad range of professional lighting brands including Robe, ETC, Astera, Arri and Prolyte. Operating across the theatre, television & film, entertainment and architectural lighting markets.

LSC’s International sales manager Pete Floyd welcomed the appointment, saying, “We’re very pleased to be partnering with the team at Controllux. They are a hugely experienced operator in the Benelux countries, with years of expertise in entertainment markets, and we know that their commitment to supporting customers reflects our own values. We’re all looking forward to our future partnership”.

(Photo: Controllux)

www.lsccontrol.com.au

www.controllux.com