LM Lighting ups audio capabilities with new Sennheiser EW-DX Dante System

Theatrical technical services provider LM Lighting has upgraded its audio equipment line-up with the latest Sennheiser EW-DX Dante system to better meet the growing demands of its clients. “I chose the EW-DX Dante gear because we needed to increase our current offerings”, says Luke Marino, the owner of LM Lighting, pointing out that the EW-DX EM4 features Dante, built-in antenna distribution, and a unit PSU, “while also being highly scalable”.

Marino’s choice of the EW-DX system was also heavily influenced by the need for network integration for management software. After researching different products, he found the EW-DX system to be the best fit. Also, he states that he’s deeply satisfied with the service from A.C. Entertainment Technologies Ltd (AC-ET).

Marino has already put the Sennheiser EW-DX system to work for LM Lighting, using it to record audio for a live theatre filming in Didcot. It will also feature in an upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Cornerstone Arts Centre. Additionally, LM Lighting has a youth production of “The Lion King” in July, where 24 channels of radio mics will be used simultaneously.

(Photos: A.C. Entertainment Technologies/LM Lighting/Sennheiser)

