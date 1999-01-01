Brompton Technology supports Singapore’s X3D Studio

Officially launched in June 2024, X3D Studio is an ICVFX virtual production stage and one of the largest facilities of its kind in Southeast Asia. The multipurpose studio is housed in the historic site of Singapore’s old power station and features Brompton Technology LED processing.

“We are very proud to launch an exciting new industry for Singapore and provide filmmakers with the technology, tools, and creative support to enable their vision to be realised”, says Karen Seah, co-founder and CEO of X3D Studio. Myke Brown, co-founder and VP technical designer of X3D Studio, adds: “X3D Studio is the world’s first virtual ICVFX production stage accredited by Arri, poised to propel Singapore and the greater Southeast Asian region’s emerging industry forward.”

X3D Studio utilises Infiled DB1.9 Mark 2 panels equipped with CBSF technology for the LED wall, measuring 18 m wide by 6 m high, and offering a screen resolution of 9216 x 3072 pixels. The LED ceiling comprises Infiled AR3.9 VSS panels with a screen resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels. Driving this LED setup are seven 4K Tessera SX40 LED processors and eleven Tessera 10G data distribution units. All Infiled panels have been calibrated with Brompton’s Hydra measurement system to enable Dynamic Calibration features, taking full advantage of Brompton HDR.

In addition to already releasing two virtual production short films, “Trap” and “Dead End”, starring Qi Yuwu, Oon Shu An and Andrew Lua, several regional productions are due to be announced. “We’re also planning to co-host Virtual Production courses with institutions like Nanyang Polytechnic, and launch our own X3D Academy ICVFX Accelerator course”, says Brown.

(Photos: Brompton Technology/X3D Studio)

www.bromptontech.com