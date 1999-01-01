Anima Network appoints ECM as Green-Go distributor for Switzerland

The Netherlands-based comms brand Green-Go has announced the appointment of Electric Claudio Merlo Lighting Equipment S.A. (ECM S.A.) as its new exclusive distributor for Switzerland. With this development, which follows the appointment last year of ECM S.A. as the Swiss distributor for Green-Go’s sister-brand ELC, both brands from ELC Lighting have now joined the sales portfolio of ECM S.A.

Based in the southern Swiss Canton of Ticino, ECM S.A. was founded in 1971 by Claudio Merlo. The company first established itself in the booming discotheque market as a supplier of lighting brands, including Coemar and Optikinetics. However, it later developed to serve Switzerland’s professional entertainment markets, particularly theatres and TV studios, providing brands such as ETC, Arri, Claypaky, Robert Juliat and more recently, ELC. Today, the company employs fourteen people and serves the whole country from branches in German and French-speaking Switzerland.

Pictured: Green-Go’s Silvio Cibien (right) and Henk-Jan Blok (left) pictured with the ECM team. (Photo: ECM S.A./Green-Go)

www.greengodigital.com

www.ecm-sa.ch