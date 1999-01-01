Alicia Keys partners with Native Instruments to transform her CP-70 into a virtual instrument

Native Instruments and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys have joined forces to introduce a new virtual instrument: Alicia’s Electric Keys. Featuring the sound of Keys’ personal CP-70 electric grand piano, Alicia’s Electric Keys aims to be “a gateway to new realms of creativity”.

The custom effects chains, crafted and utilized by Alicia Keys herself, are prominently featured in her hit song “Girl on Fire”, allowing users to infuse their music with the same sound. “I’m so excited for everyone to experience Alicia’s Electric Keys. Whatever you’re doing, it’s going to add a layer that you’ve been missing”, says the the 16-time Grammy-winning artist. “This is a beautiful assistant to finding your spirit, to finding that expression.”

Alicia’s Electric Keys enables users to blend classic electric piano tones with modern, flexible soundscapes, and to perform and record with presets, including the signature “Girl on Fire” sound. Due to an interactive interface, users can also enjoy on-screen illumination as they play.

Alicia’s Electric Keys is designed to inspire musicians of all levels - from aspiring artists to seasoned professionals - no matter if they are composing, performing, or producing.

(Photos: Native Instruments)

www.native-instruments.com