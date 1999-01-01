AED invests in ROE Visual’s Vanish 4ST series

AED has invested significantly in ROE Visual’s Outdoor LED series Vanish 4ST, acquiring 500 square meters of this solution. “ROE Visual is pleased to continue its longstanding business relationship with AED through this investment”, comments Sam Swerts, Business Development at ROE Visual.

“AED has been one of ROE Visual’s key partners, playing an instrumental role in growing our presence in Europe over the past decade. We’re looking forward to a continued partnership”, adds Swerts.

(Photo: AED/ROE Visual)

www.roevisual.com