Smode Tech releases Smode V10 update

Smode Tech, the company behind the real-time compositing and media server platform Smode, has announced the release of Smode V10, the latest version of its platform. This update marks the beginning of the new V10 cycle, aiming to gradually unlock the new mixer workflow step by step with each new 10.x release.

This latest update has been optimised for enhanced performance and frame-accuracy for complex scenarios and brings users a wealth of new features. Notably, an integration with TouchDesigner now allows .tox files to be imported as generative layers or layer modifiers in any project or Smode composition. Additionally, the new Companion plugin enables users to control any show, even in a multiple-Smode-server configuration, by using a StreamDeck.

Smode Tech’s new V10 software also introduces the Widget Editor, allowing users to create custom command interfaces with a drag-and-drop functionality within Smode. This new feature opens up new possibilities for encoding, show operation and enables users to create their own editor based on a project or composition. The new update also includes enhanced fixtures control, available for GrandMA and GDTF, enabling users to integrate with industry-standard tools and achieve precise lighting effects.

Smode V10.0 has been available in early access for almost two months, and has already been validated on several projects, such as the theatrical variation on Cyril Teste’s “Sur l’Autre Rive” by the MxM collective, freely inspired by Chekhov’s “Platonov”. Other recent uses of Smode include the recent Cannes Film Festival and French group Justice’s first date at Coachella and throughout their international tour. “Smode’s real-time compositing has had a significant impact on our workflow at D/Labs, especially in high-pressure environments like the Cannes Film Festival”, says Thomas Besson, director of French content creation studio D/Labs.

The release of Smode V10 was celebrated on May 30, 2024, in Paris. The event, attended by around seventy members of the core Smode community, featured a keynote speech by Smode Tech’s CEO Francis Maes, who introduced the new V10 features and shared a sneak peek into the future. The event also served as an opportunity to introduce Smode Japan subsidiary to the Smode Tech’s partners.

Guests were able to explore four demo hubs to discover the new features: The Integration hub unveiled the new key features of V10, the Tricks & Tips area showcased six creations using Smode in an unconventional way, the Mixer hub and finally a trip down memory lane in the Smode 1.2 hub, the first version of the Smode software.

Smode V10 is “the beginning of a new chapter for Smode”, says Maes. “The main objective for this new cycle is the Mixer: an initiative that aims to make the software simpler, more intuitive and accessible.” Due to the gradual integration of new concepts associated with the Mixer, each version will remain fully compatible with existing functionalities.

(Photos: D/Labs/Smode Tech)

www.smode.io