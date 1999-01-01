Elation supports BME stage and next generation of lighting professionals at SXSW

Elation supported the British Music Embassy (BME) stage at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) conference and music festival in Austin, Texas. Partnering with the Academy of Live Technology at Production Park, Elation lighting was used to illuminate the stage and artists while serving as a training ground for the next generation of lighting technicians and operators.

The BME stage is a high-profile platform at the festival and is run on behalf of the UK Government International Department for Business and Trade. It provides a showcase for the UK’s best emerging acts and has played host to a number of artists who went on to global fame such as Amy Winehouse, Sam Fender, The 1975, and more.

The Academy of Live Technology (ALT), a higher education institution providing specialist degrees, short courses and bespoke training for the next generation of live experience professionals, is supported in partnership by Elation to provide the latest in industry products and equipment for use in educational courses and training purposes.

Students at ALT experience learning and teaching on industry-integrated campuses on Production Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire (UK), and Rock Lititz (Pennsylvania, USA), where many of the world’s biggest stars, shows, and brands come to create, innovate, experiment and rehearse.

As an ongoing partner of the Academy of Live Technology, and Production Park, Elation supplied 18 Proteus Lucius, 18 Proteus Rayzor Blade S, and eight Rayzor 760 for use on the BME stage, all provided by Elation’s US office. Ant Forbes, Studio & Events Manager at Production Park, and a professional production crew complemented by a team of ALT degree students, built and ran the BME stage over the course of the SXSW week.

(Photos: Thomas Jackson/TyneSight Photographic)

