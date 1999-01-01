Bright! Studios turn to Elation for opening of European Football Championships

Just before the start of UEFA Euro 2024, Frankfurt, one of the ten host cities, set the stage for four weeks of international football fever with a spectacular multimedia show. The show, a collaboration between Bright! Studios and spatial experiences agency Atelier Markgraph on behalf of Tourismus + Congress GmbH Frankfurt, transformed one of the city’s notable bridges over the Main River (Flößerbrücke) into a gigantic musical instrument.

The bridge, covered in the colors of the 24 participating nations for the duration of the European Championship, became the centerpiece for the 25-minute show. Lighting designer Thomas Giegerich from Bright! used 96 Proteus Excalibur, 48 Proteus Maximus and 48 of Elation’s new Pulse Bar L linear lighting solutions to visually bring the concept to life. Kaiser Showtechnik was responsible for the production’s technical equipment with all Elation gear distributed through Elation’s German partner LMP.

“The starting point of the concept was the colored fields modeled on the Euro 2024 logo and attached to the bridge, which we wanted to extend up and down with the help of light and have them ‘play’ like a piano or violin in time with the music”, explains Thomas Giegerich. “The reflections on the water further expanded the playing area.”

Giegerich chose the Proteus Excalibur IP65 beam light to extend the colors of the “bridge jersey” up and down: “After a test setup, it quickly became clear to me that I would like to use Proteus Excalibur in order to project the national colors intensively into the night sky during team presentations.” Additionally, 48 Proteus Maximus fixtures provided uplight for the color fields. “The Maximus worked from scaffolding towers almost 150 meters from the bridge”, notes Giegerich.

The designer was the first to debut Elation’s Pulse Bar in Germany, a new linear strobe and effect light which is also IP65-certified. “In addition to the reflected light and the visual extension through beams, I wanted a little additional color intensity towards the audience”, he explains. “The Pulse Bar is incredibly bright and has a very intense effect. We only ran them at 20 percent. It was precisely this headroom in terms of intensity that gave us the freedom we needed to occasionally set accents in the show with very high light output. It was also the Pulse Bars that visually translated the string passages in the piece of music onto the bridge.”

(Photos: Frank Baudy - Seitenstopper.de)

www.elationlighting.com