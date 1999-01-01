La Parada opens new restaurant in Johannesburg with an audio solution from Audac

La Parada is a restaurant chain bringing the vibrancy of the Mediterranean to South Africa. Finished with sandy pastels and palm trees, the restaurant’s newest location is in Johannesburg’s day-to-night dining and shopping destination Cedar Square. To compete with some of the busiest bars and clubs in the area, La Parada installed an audio system using technology from Audac and Xilica.

The project was a collaboration between AV Distribution and South African installation company Sonic AV. For Cedar Square, La Parada wanted a sound system that catered to DJs and bigger parties, offering something different to its predominantly dining-focused venues. “La Parada wanted to make the shift to a more music-orientated restaurant with this opening”, says Richard Edwards, CEO of Sonic AV.

The main bar and DJ area of La Parada Cedar Square features four Audac Vexo112 two-way passive loudspeakers. Across the rest of the bar, including the mezzanines and outside areas, Sonic AV installed six Xeno8 full range loudspeakers and six Xeno6 models. Two Audac Baso15 compact subwoofers deliver low end.

La Parada is divided into five zones; the main floor, two mezzanine areas and two outside areas. The entire space is wired in stereo and run through a Xilica Solaro audio processor for the staff to choose their inputs. There’s an input for background music, DSTV and the DJ, so Sonic AV also created a custom user interface for the team to run the entire restaurant off, including pre-sets for different times of day. Additionally, an iPad runs the Xilica Xtouch app so that the restaurant manager can control the sound in all areas of the venue.

“La Parada is a double volume restaurant with single volume mezzanines, which made it difficult for us to install the system and create an ambience that suited La Parada’s needs. So we also carried out some customised acoustic treatment”, says Edwards. “Our consultants did a full model of the space before we began to figure out where the problematic frequencies were, as well as any reverb issues. We then based our solution on the model. The acoustic treatment made a huge difference.”

(Photos: Stage Audio Works/La Parada)

www.stageaudioworks.com