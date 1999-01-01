Brad Berridge

The Audio Reproduction division of Focusrite Group US, which comprises amongst others Martin Audio and TiMax, has strengthened its senior team with the recruitment of multi-accoladed theatre sound designer Brad Berridge - previously Director of Sound Operations for Feld Entertainment.

As the newly-appointed Market Development Manager - Theatre, Immersive and Education Markets, Berridge will bring his experience to the role to call on theatrical sound designers, venues, theatre production providers and audio engineers, whilst in the education space he’ll be calling on those that offer live sound as well as theatre degrees and training.

Berridge is already very familiar with Martin Audio given his eight years overseeing the sound for all Feld productions, many of which used Martin Audio solutions including “Disney on Ice”, “Marvel Universe Live”, “Monster Jam: Thunder Alley” and “Nickelodeon’s Slime City”. He will report to Lee Stein, VP Sales, North America.

(Photo: Focusrite Group)

www.martin-audio.com