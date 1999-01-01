Wharfedale Pro enters 25th year of operations

British manufacturer Wharfedale Pro will celebrate 25 years of operations in 2024 and is starting the year at ISE, alongside Spanish distributor Kinson. “2024 is a special year for us”, says Peter Peck, Marketing Manager at Wharfedale Pro. “We’ll be marking this landmark year with new product launches and a continued push to provide innovative solutions to common challenges in the installation and live performance markets.”

As part of IAG Group Ltd, Wharfedale Pro has seen global growth since its conception. The brand has established distribution partnerships worldwide, with a network of distributors representing over ninety countries, from Finland to Fiji. Wharfedale Pro continues to invest in the education and training of its local distributors. “Education and training for our partners is critical”, says Alex Lane, Applications & Solutions Manager at Wharfedale Pro. “We continue to build more hands-on in-person experiences to teach advanced subjects and techniques to our distributor network around the globe.”

Wharfedale Pro will harness the international platform of ISE to highlight its range of electronics including its recently updated DP-F, DP-N and DP-4035i multi-channel amplifiers alongside its new 18’’ T-Sub-AX18B active subwoofer and the WLA-210XP Line Array System which is set to premiere for the first time at ISE 2024. A schedule of outdoor demonstrations of the WLA-1 Hybrid Curvature Array System will also kick off this landmark year.

(Photo: Ailin Grawe)

www.wharfedalepro.com