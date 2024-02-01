Takis Tsonopoulos

Powersoft has announced the appointment of Takis Tsonopoulos as business development manager for the MEA region. In his new role, effective from February 1st 2024, he will be responsible for new and existing clients and working closely with decision-makers in the region.

Tsonopoulos brings over thirty years of industry experience to his new role and joins Powersoft from Harman International, where he worked as an account manager, overseeing professional audio distributor accounts for the south EMEA regions.

Looking forward to opportunities in the Middle East and Africa market, Tsonopoulos shares: “These regions are dynamic with ongoing technological growth and developments. This presents fantastic opportunities for the pro-AV market.”

(Photo: Powersoft)

