TAF reveals new “face” with The Factory

Truss Aluminium Factory (TAF) introduces its new truss brand - The Factory. The redesigned TAF logo serves as the new face of the brand and as a symbol of its evolution as a truss manufacturer and new strategic direction as The Factory.

TAF will have a new focus on the manufacture of its TAF-branded truss, continuous improvement of its customer service, and delivery of its “Truss on Time” promise. After more than 25 years on the global market, the TAF brand is now blazing a new trail in its ongoing development as one of the world’s premier truss manufacturers.

www.taf.cz