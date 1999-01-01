Stagetec expands capabilities of the Nexus Compact series

The release V2.0 of Nexus Compact adds more functionality to the audio frontend. Through this firmware update, the existing Nexus Compact units gets added Stagetec-grade audio processing - including 120 x 16 Mix Matrix, 16 x Input processing (Delay, Exp, EQ, Comp), 16 x Output processing (Delay, EQ, Comp, Lim), Avatus EQs, and Avatus compressors - and a new Web GUI.

A new version of the browser based UI provides controls for the new functionality, in the look-and-feel of the Avatus GUI - including snapshot automation and copy/paste for processing blocks. An XY routing matrix has been added for more intuitive signal routing. n addition to the signal routing, mic parameter control can now be done from the Stagenet UI.

The Nexus Compact (Dante version) can now be controlled from a Yamaha CL/QL console. The same licensing system applies as with Yamaha mic control for Nexus. The latest addition Nexus 4split is a standalone unit with a variety of sizes and configurations. The TrueMatch Microphone Inputs are duplicated by making use of the four splits the XMIC cards provide on each input.

Each of the four split outputs has its own set of parameters useful for operation on stage or in a recording context. These signals are controlled by a web browser interface, enabling operation from an iPad (wireless connection) or a service computer running standard web browser software. The split signals appear on all output formats (Dante, AES67, Analog, MADI) simultaneously.

(Photo: Stagetec)

www.stagetec.com