Shure releases new Axient Digital ADX3 plug-on transmitter with ShowLink technology

Shure introduces the Axient Digital ADX3 plug-on transmitter, the latest addition to the Shure Axient Digital Wireless System. ADX3 is designed for audio professionals in broadcast television and location sound who are seeking an industry-standard transmitter that enables real-time remote control of key parameters.

ADX3 transforms any XLR-terminated microphone into an advanced, portable Axient Digital ADX Series wireless microphone, delivering the same audio quality, RF performance and wide tuning of the AD3, with the addition of Shure’s proprietary ShowLink technology.

Whether the microphone and ADX3 are in the hand of a reporter or suspended above an actor with a boom pole, ShowLink allows real-time control of all transmitter parameters, including interference avoidance, over a 2.4 GHz diversity wireless connection.

The ADX3’s compatibility with Wireless Workbench supports control and configuration, spectrum management, and frequency coordination. With real-time monitoring via the AD600 Spectrum Manager, sound engineers can neutralise RF interference by manually switching the signal to a clear backup frequency, or by programming the system to do it automatically. Additionally, the ADX3 seamlessly integrates with Axient Digital AD4D and AD4Q rack receivers as well as the ADX5D Dual-Channel Portable Receiver.

The ADX3 features a dust and moisture resistant, rugged metal construction, as well as an OLED display. The device’s patented locking mechanism ensures a secure, wobble-free connection that readily interfaces with handheld and shotgun microphones.

The ADX3’s selectable modulation modes optimise performance for spectral efficiency. Users can select High Density mode to dramatically increase their maximum system channel count or run ADX3 in standard mode for optimal, low latency coverage. Moreover, the ADX3 features automatic input staging and equips users with AES 256-bit encryption for secure transmission. With a line-of-sight operating range of 300 feet (100 meters), users can be certain they’ll experience maximum signal stability and transparent digital audio that sounds like a wire.

The ADX3 ships with two SB900 lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, with each battery providing up to six and a half hours of continuous use, precision metering, and zero memory effect. The SB900 battery can be charged over a USB-C port. Alternatively, the transmitter can be powered externally via USB-C or by two AA batteries.

(Photos: Shure)

www.shure.com