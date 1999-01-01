Shure announces SLX-D Portable Digital Wireless Systems

Shure announces the expansion of its SLX-D Digital Wireless family with the introduction of SLX-D Portable Systems, including the new SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver and SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter.

SLX-D Portables deliver the scalability, wireless digital audio, RF performance, and power management of SLX-D in new, durable form factors designed specifically for film, electronic newsgathering (ENG), broadcast, and video industries.

The SLXD5 Portable Digital Wireless Receiver is an SLX-D wireless receiver in a flexible, miniaturized form factor and can be installed on-camera through the provided cold shoe mount as well as in an audio bag, enabling full-featured use in any location. With IR Sync, users can pair receivers to transmitters for instant single-channel configuration. SLXD5 offers Multi-Mic Mode, which facilitates management and monitoring of multiple sound sources from a single receiver.

The SLXD3 Plug-On Digital Wireless Transmitter transforms any XLR source into a wireless one, including dynamic and condenser microphones. The SLXD3 provides phantom power and is suited for wireless transmission from boom-mounted shotgun mics. SLXD3 may be paired with the SM63L or SM58, which are available separately.

With SLX-D Portables, users will not be required to change the gain setting on their transmitter. The portable systems achieve this with 24-bit digital audio and >118 db dynamic range. While production conditions can be unpredictable, SLX-D Portables provide assurance with worry-free UHF-band RF performance - 32 channels per 44 MHz band and 330-feet (100-meter) transmission range - and spectral efficiency to deliver wireless audio anywhere, every time.

With quick, out-of-the-box installation and intuitive setup features, SLX-D Portables enable users to start recording immediately. The SLXD5 Portable Digital Receiver automatically scans for the best frequency and pairs it to the transmitter with IR Sync. Both SLXD3 and SLXD5 feature a high-luminosity OLED screen where users can monitor battery life, meter audio and RF quality, as well as frequency tuning. The SLX-D Setup Guide offers access to additional education and instructional content from any mobile device.

SLX-D Portables are also compatible with the full ecosystem of rechargeable Shure accessories, including the SB903 Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery and accompanying charging bays. Both SLXD5 and SLXD3 can be powered and charged by USB-C. Available separately, the SBC-DC-903 battery eliminator integrates with SLXD5 for use with mobile power distribution setups.

Both SLXD5 and SLXD3 are available as individual components for use with any compatible SLX-D digital wireless system. They can also be purchased in the following systems: SLXD35 Portable Digital Wireless Plug-On System; SLXD15 Portable Digital Wireless Bodypack System (choice of lavalier: WL185, UniPlex UL4, DuraPlex DL4); SLXD25 Portable Digital Wireless Handheld System (wireless mic capsule: SM58 or VP68, with SLXD25/VP68 being available only in select regions, not available in the US).

