Sennheiser wraps up series of TeamConnect workshops in South Africa and Namibia

Sennheiser SA, in collaboration with Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, recently concluded a series of workshops across South Africa and Namibia as part of the “Meet the TeamConnect Family Roadshow”. The workshops, which took place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Windhoek, were aimed at showcasing Sennheiser’s latest innovations for higher education, corporate meeting spaces and auditoriums, including its latest TeamConnect conferencing solutions.

Designed with integrators and business owners in mind, the workshops featured Sennheiser’s newly introduced TeamConnect Bar S and TeamConnect Bar M video bars, the first product of its kind in the Sennheiser portfolio, as well as the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) ceiling microphones.

The workshops included hands-on technical training sessions and real-life usage examples, alongside demonstrations of both new and established Sennheiser products. Furthermore, these sessions, led by Sennheiser Technical Application Engineer Christian Almer, introduced users to the wider Sennheiser ecosystem and offered insights on product configuration, connection and the integration of Sennheiser devices using the brand’s Control Cockpit Software.

The workshops were attended by a diverse audience, including dealers, system integrators and representatives from the education and business sectors, including those from leading universities in both South Africa and Namibia. “The expectations for these events were not only met, they were exceeded”, says Simone Hansen, Country Partner Manager at Sennheiser GmbH. “Many integrators and end-customers dedicated their valuable time to our events and made use of every minute of the workshops.”

(Photos: Sonja Kilian Art & Photography)

www.sennheiser.com