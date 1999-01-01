Neutrik launches new Essential and Ultimate series

Under the latest legally binding international safety regulations, power connection and interconnection cord sets, for use with and within the full range of professional AV and IT devices and applications, require to be certified to the EN/IEC 60799 standard.

Within European Economic Community (EEC) countries, the European Economic Area Low Voltage Directive (LVD) stipulates that cable sets that do not comply with this standard are ineligible for CE marking and cannot be used within or imported into EEC countries. For many manufacturers and end users, the process of certifying every type of power cord in their inventory is time, resource and cost prohibitive. Neutrik’s new preassembled, fully certified cord sets series provide a ready-made solution across a range of price points and performance requirements.

All cord set series, utilizing Neutrik’s fully IEC 60320-1 certified cable connectors, are produced in Europe at the company’s dedicated production site. All cable sets are safety tested and certified to meet and exceed the requirements of current worldwide regulated standards.

The Essential Power Cords series provides a range of high quality, high reliability and cost-efficient rewirable cable assemblies. These cord sets feature Neutrik PowerCon FXX series blue/grey connectors with circuit breaking capacity (CBC), secure locking mechanism, rugged construction and discrete power-in and power-out colour coding and keying to prevent intermating. These are paired with durable rubber jacketed cable.

The Ultimate Power Cords series’ cable assemblies are VDE-certified to the highest recognized industry standards of safety and qualitative compliance; based on testing services and certificates of the VDE Testing and Certification Institute.

Utilizing Neutrik PowerCon True1 Top connectors, overmoulded with H07RN-F Titanex rubber cable, Ultimate Power Cord sets provide enhanced levels of durability and protection for the most demanding indoor and outdoor application environments. The PowerCon True1 Top connector features CBC together with a locking mechanism that is fully insulated, with a non-metallic compound latch and protection collar.

The high-tech Darkstar soft compound coating provides improved durability and haptics, and connector color coding is provided with optional rings that fit flush between the connector housing and cable overmould. The improved anti-kink protection provided by the cord sets’ overmould guarantees up to 20,000 bending cycles.

Optional ruggedized locking sealing connector covers for use with either series provide highest levels of protection against moisture and particulate ingression when unmated. Cord sets and interconnection cord sets are available in a range of lengths from 1 m to 20 m.

(Photos: Neutrik Group)

www.neutrikgroup.com