Koy Neminathan, who joined Elation as Director of Business Development in May of 2023, has transitioned to a business development position with Obsidian Control Systems, the company’s lighting control brand.

Neminathan is now wholly focusing on the Obsidian range of lighting control and data distribution products. “As the company continues to invest in Obsidian, I find myself naturally gravitating towards control”, he comments. “I want to use my experience and knowledge to expand the global presence for the brand.”

Before joining Elation, the industry veteran served as Sales Director at lighting console manufacturer Avolites, where he worked for over twenty-three years in sales and business development. His strategic approach to expanding distribution networks provides a foundation for training, support, and sales.

“As we grow our training and awareness programme around the world, Obsidian’s userbase will rise”, he says. Neminathan has already initiated Obsidian Train the Trainer sessions designed to springboard an Obsidian awareness campaign and instruct distributors on the specifics of the Onyx lighting control platform.

(Photo: Elation/Obsidian Control Systems)

www.obsidiancontrol.com

www.elationlighting.com