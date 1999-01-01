Hard-Fi turn to DiGiCo for first UK tour in over a decade

After a ten-year hiatus, indie rock band Hard-Fi made a return in October 2023 with a 13-day nationwide tour. The West London four-piece played venues such as the Junction in Cambridge, O2 Academy in Liverpool, Rock City in Nottingham, and the Troxy in London. Front of House Engineer Sam Parker and Monitor Engineer Bertie Hunter deployed a DiGiCo Quantum 225 and SD12 digital mixing console respectively, supplied by CS Audio.

“We had around thirty inputs and output-wise there were four band mixes and two tech mixes. One of my favourite functions on the SD12 is the Processing Matrix, which is instrumental for building an efficient talk system between the band and crew”, says Hunter. Parker adds: “We gravitated towards DiGiCo due to our longstanding familiarity with the brand. The Quantum 225 and SD12 were ideal for us, particularly because of the need for smaller footprint consoles.” The two consoles were connected via Madi to independent MQ Racks, ensuring complete autonomy within a condensed setup.

(Photos: DiGiCo/CS Audio)

