Equipson launches Integra Series for advanced digital signal processing

A new digital signal processing matrix that gives users control of their audio output across multiple zones has been launched by Equipson under its Work Pro brand. Aimed at the professional installation market, the Integra Series offers configurable per-channel DSP architecture, adjust gains, EQ, compression, limiting and more. It allows users to set parameters and fine-tune every aspect of the sound.

There are three different Integra Series products offering 8, 16 or 32 input/output configurations for any application, from the smallest installation with very few areas to process to larger installations with a variety of different areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, gyms, conference rooms and hospitality.

The 8-channel Integra is delivered with Integra 8S, a free native parameter management software offering function control on inputs and outputs and configurable DSP architecture for each channel. The software includes controls for input and output gains, expander, compressor, parametric equalisation, limiter and anti-feedback on each channel. Its visual matrix and automix module ensure that it is adaptable for many different types of installation.

The more advanced 16-channel Integra 16+ and the 32-channel Integra 32+ both feature Dante digital inputs. These versions are supported by the Integra Plus native parameter management software, which is also free and incorporates all the features of Integra 8S, along with additional functions such as noise gate, parametric equalisation up to 31 bands, Ducker and Voice Tracking for synchronising video cameras.

All of the products in the Integra Series have USB ports for play/record, API for third party management and can be controlled from mobile devices via an app for iOs and Adroid. The Series is also supported by a WC 3U Wall Control unit with an OLED screen and built-in rotary button/push button, which is designed for programming through the Integra 8S and Integra Plus software. Housed in an aluminum casing, the Wall Control unit also features TCP/IP and UDP communication capabilities. It is powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet).

(Photos: Equipson Group)

www.equipson.es