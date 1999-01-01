DiGiCo introduces Fourier Interface Card

Following on from the recent news that DiGiCo has acquired Fourier Audio and partnered with the brand to launch its inaugural product, the Transform.Engine, DiGiCo announces the introduction of a new Fourier Interface Card that will soon be retrofittable on all Quantum consoles as well as on the majority of the manufacturer’s SD-Range desks.

The new module delivers 64 channels of bidirectional audio at both 48k and 96k connections to the Fourier Audio Transform.Engine, which is a 2U outboard Dante-connected server designed to run VST3 software plugins in the live environment. The forthcoming Fourier Interface Card is based on Dante, thereby allowing most of DiGiCo’s consoles - including those without DMI card slots - to readily join the Dante ecosystem, and without requiring MADI on the Transform.Engine. The Fourier Interface Card is currently scheduled to ship in early summer of 2024.

(Photos: DiGiCo)

www.digico.biz

www.fourieraudio.com