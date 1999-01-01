Contrik extends Power Multicore cable series

The Neutrik Group’s Contrik brand has expanded its CKPE series range of power multicore cable assemblies. The Harting E16 and Socapex SL 419 compatible Power Multicore connection cables, and Socapex SL 419 compatible single-phase PowerCon True1 Power Multicore Split cable configurations enable the streamlining and increased cost-efficiency of cabling processes.

The rewireable power multicore cable assemblies are specified for use in video wall, lighting and audio applications, in indoor and outdoor event, theatre, and other media production environments. Complementing Contrik’s portable power distribution systems, CKPE series Power Multicore and Power Multicore Split cable assemblies are DIN 15765 standard-compliant for mobile event production. The cables feature improved levels of reliability as a result of an increased PE-conductor cross-section. The improved reliability extends to operation at very low temperatures, with cables operable across a range of -5 °C to +70°C.

The expanded Power Multicore cable range offers six channels and eight channels Harting E16 connector variants, and a six channels LKS 19 (Socapex SL 419 compatible) connector variant, while the Power Multicore Split cable features an LKS 19 male to six single-phase PowerCon True1 female connectors. The cable assemblies offer high IP protection ratings in mated condition: IP65 in the case of Harting E16 connectors and IP68 in for LKS 19 connector. Featuring Titanex rubber cable, they are available in various standard lengths from 5 to 40 meters.

(Photos: Neutrik Group)

www.neutrikgroup.com