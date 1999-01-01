Cohesion selected for Microsoft Ignite 2023

ATK Audiotek’s Cohesion sound systems were used for Microsoft Ignite 2023, the tech giant’s annual demonstration of new products and solutions. The Cohesion products were deployed at the Keynote Stage and the IP (Interstitial Programming) Theater Stage which thousands of developers and partners attended.

The system at the Keynote Stage included twelve arrays of CO10 line arrays utilizing both 120° and 80° directivities. Eight CP6+ self-powered point source loudspeakers, hidden within the recess of a purpose-built three-foot “moat” shelf in front of the Keynote Stage, provided front fill, while a ninth CP6+ directed sound toward a cluster of seats on the side. Six CP218 II+ subwoofers were deployed in a cardioid arrangement.

Upstairs on the fifth floor of the convention center, Microsoft held their IP Theater Stage to broadcast a continuous live program featuring a variety of hosts, guests, and live demonstrations. The CP6+ was selected to provide the entire PA system.

(Photos: Cohesion/Clair Global)

www.cohesionaudio.com