Coda Audio launches Linus6.4 amplifier

Coda Audio has announced the release of its new Linus6.4-iD installation amplifier which will be launched at ISE 2024. The unit, the first produced by Coda’s recently created amplifier engineering R&D team, is part of the company’s roadmap towards an entirely new Linus DSP amplifier platform.

The Linus6.4-iD drives the vast majority of Coda’s family of loudspeakers with the exception of line arrays and sensor-controlled subwoofers, and can be controlled by Linus Control which offers full network control and monitoring over Ethernet. Additionally, the Linus6.4-iD can be controlled via Linus App which allows full control from a mobile device using its built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Linus6.4-iD is a four-channel DSP networkable installation amplifier delivering 4 x 1500 W of clean power in a lightweight 19’’/1U package. Advanced Class D discrete power stages with DC-coupled DACs, together with a high-efficiency SMPS with PFC provide power density and minimal thermal dissipation. The innovative PCB layout design integrates DSP, four amplifiers, and SMPS on a single PCB for enhanced sound quality, pinpoint control, and rugged protection.

Linus6.4-iD inputs are selectable, enabling users to choose between analog, Linet, Dante digital audio network, and route to any of the four outputs via the input matrix. The advanced DSP processor enables the integration of sophisticated audio algorithms including phase linear DS-FIR filters.

Coda Audio are exhibiting at ISE 2024, with a booth on the show floor (7C800) and an Experience Room for demonstrations (8E4).

(Photos: Coda Audio)

www.codaaudio.com