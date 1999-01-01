Christie projectors light up Waddesdon Manor

Christie HS Series projectors powered a seasonal projection mapping at Waddesdon Manor, a 19th century Grade 1 listed National Trust site in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Yes Events deployed eleven Christie DWU23-HS 1DLP laser projectors - supplied by Christie partner A.C. Entertainment Technologies - to map the 10-minute content designed by Jamie Shiels.

The content, inspired by the festive season and popular children’s books, was projected onto the façade of the French Renaissance-style Loire chateau for festive revellers to enjoy as part of a “Christmas at Waddesdon” experience. “Yes Events has been working with the National Trust at Waddesdon Manor for several years, and they previously explored the idea of projecting onto the building, but everything came together this year to bring it to life”, says Stuart Burdett, Video Sales Manager, AC Entertainment Technologies. “It really helped to create a Christmas storytelling event, and elevated the entire experience and atmosphere.”

Waddesdon Manor was open to the public over the Christmas period, allowing visitors to see the site’s grand interior rooms, enjoy some of the range of festive food that’s on offer, take in the outdoor light trail, and view the outdoor mapping experience. The “Once Upon a Time” theme for the latest season took inspiration from children’s books such as “Alice in Wonderland”, “The Snow Queen”, and “Peter Pan”.

The Manor’s façade includes many uneven surfaces, creating an installation and content challenge. An existing laser scan of the building was incorporated into media software, allowing the team to visualize where to locate the projector towers before going on-site. The team also had to consider the issue of fog potentially blocking the projection, so they ensured the projectors were not positioned too far from the building. The team spent a week on site for setup and aligned the projectors - used in portrait mode - within a few evenings.

(Photo: Christie/Yes Events)

