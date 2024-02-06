Chauvet Professional UK Road Show in February

The Chauvet Professional UK Road Show that begins on February 6, 2024, will wind its way through eleven cities in England, Wales, and Scotland to showcase a wide range of products, developed for install, touring and theatre markets. Guests at the road show will be shown the company’s latest innovations, and product specialists will be on hand to demo an array of fixtures.

The road show begins on February 6 at the Beacon in Bristol and ends on February 26 at The Place in London. The stops in between include February 7 in Surrey (Camberley Theatre); February 8 in Birmingham (NEC); February 9 at Nottingham Contemporary; February 15 in Cardiff (Tramshed); February 16 at City Plymouth College; February 20 Manchester (Victoria Warehouse); February 21 in Wakefield (Production Park); February 22 in Newcastle (Biscuit Factory); and February 23 in Edinburgh (O2 Academy).

Presenters at these stops will offer demonstrations of the latest products, such as the newest outdoor-rated Ovation models, the Rêve F-3IP Fresnel and Rêve P-3IP. The road show will also feature demos of the at the latest innovations from the Strike series. Included in this group are the Strike Array 4C and Strike Array 2C. Video will also be featured at the road show with new products like the REM series of panels. The Colorado PXL Curve 12, as well as the Maverick Storm and Maverick Force collections of fixtures, will also be shown at the road show.

Iluminarc will also be represented at the open house, with Ilumi and Logic products available. Additionally, ChamSys will offer guests the chance to get their hands on a range of consoles as well as the new GeNetix family of networking solutions. To reserve a spot at the Chauvet Professional UK Road Show visit the company’s website.

www.chauvetprofessional.com