Barco unveils two new projector platforms

Barco announces the launch of two new projector families, the I600 and QDX. The I600 4K UHD single-chip laser phosphor projector, designed for immersive experiences, weighs under 25 kgs (55.1 lbs) and is the most portable in its category.

The new Barco-patented SuperShift technology ensures sharp 4K UHD images, and the integration of next-gen Barco Pulse electronics ensures a seamless experience, delivering smoother images at the lowest latency. In addition, the I600 is joined by a new range of swappable lenses. The ILD lenses offer a ratio range from 0.37 UST to 7.4:1 long-throw.

“The I600 is designed for multichannel compatibility and versatility in a wide range of applications like artainment, museums, corporate events, simulation environments, projection mapping, and many more”, summarizes Frederik Bouckaert, Senior Product Manager for I600.

The Barco three-chip portfolio also welcomes a new addition with the QDX projectors. The projector offers visual experiences with up to native 4K resolution, Rec. 2020 colors and brightness levels going up to 40,000 lumens, boxed into a lighter unit. In addition, the QDX supports existing TLD+ lenses. The incorporation of IoT allows for remote projector management.

“This first release is only the tip of the iceberg with new innovations in terms of light-source modularity coming in the next phases of the QDX roadmap”, announces QDX Senior Product Manager Alexis Skatchkoff.

The QDX and I600 innovations support a range of software tools for both on-site and off-site operations. Fully integrated into Barco software ecosystem, the projectors come with the latest versions of software tools like Pulse Prospector, Pulse Mobile App, Pulse toolset, and Insights Management Suite for on-site and remote control.

(Photos: Barco)

www.barco.com