Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
The 1975 - „At Their Very Best“-Tour 2022/2023
Lichtdesigner: Tobias Rylander, Frankie McDade, Darren Purves.
Programmierer: Michael Straun.
Vorvisualisierung: Rock Lititz.
Verwendetes Equipment von GLP: mehr als 100 Impression FR10 Bars.
Lieferant: Christie Lites.
Setlist
(29. Januar 2023 - 3Arena - Dublin, Irland)
The 1975 (BFIAFL)
Looking For Somebody (To Love)
Happiness
Part Of The Band
Oh Caroline
I’m In Love With You
Smile
All I Need To Hear
Sincerity Is Scary
Fallingforyou
I Like America & America Likes Me
About You
When We Are Together
If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
Tootimetootimetootime
Chocolate
It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
Menswear
Robbers
Somebody Else
Be My Mistake
I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
Love It If We Made It
The Sound
Sex
Give Yourself A Try
(Fotos: Jordan Hughes)
SCHLAGZEILEN
news archiv
suche
© 1999 - 2023 Entertainment Technology Press Limited News Stories