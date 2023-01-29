The 1975 - „At Their Very Best“-Tour 2022/2023

Lichtdesigner: Tobias Rylander, Frankie McDade, Darren Purves.

Programmierer: Michael Straun.

Vorvisualisierung: Rock Lititz.

Verwendetes Equipment von GLP: mehr als 100 Impression FR10 Bars.

Lieferant: Christie Lites.

Setlist

(29. Januar 2023 - 3Arena - Dublin, Irland)

The 1975 (BFIAFL)

Looking For Somebody (To Love)

Happiness

Part Of The Band

Oh Caroline

I’m In Love With You

Smile

All I Need To Hear

Sincerity Is Scary

Fallingforyou

I Like America & America Likes Me

About You

When We Are Together

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

Tootimetootimetootime

Chocolate

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Menswear

Robbers

Somebody Else

Be My Mistake

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Love It If We Made It

The Sound

Sex

Give Yourself A Try

(Fotos: Jordan Hughes)

