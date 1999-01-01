New Electro-Voice and Dynacord distributor appointed for Italian pro music market

Bosch Communication Systems has announced a new distribution partner in the Italian pro music market for its brands Electro-Voice and Dynacord. Effective February 1st, they will be represented by Adagio Italia.

“This partnership is expected to bring new products and solutions to the market, catering to the diverse needs of Italian customers. We now see fantastic potential to significantly grow in Italy”, comments Franz Menke, sales manager for Electro-Voice and Dynacord. Adagio Italia’s holding company is Holmusic.

(Photo: Adagio Italia/Bosch Communication Systems)

www.electrovoice.com

www.dynacord.com

www.adagioitalia.it