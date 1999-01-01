IPS and Elation team up for Space Needle New Year’s Eve show

Illuminate Production Services (IPS), the company responsible for creating the light show at Seattle’s New Year’s Eve event at the Space Needle, has turned to Elation Professional’s line of IP-rated products once again. New to this year’s design were Elation Proteus Rayzor Blade linear effects, which joined other Proteus range luminaires and other Elation IP-rated lights on the show.

The New Year’s Eve celebration featured a choreographed 11-minute show with synchronized drone footage (Sky Elements), fireworks (Pyro Spectaculars), and Elation lighting. The show was set to a playlist highlighting significant music and pop culture events of the year, and included a tribute to Ukraine. Broadcast locally on King 5 and streamed online, the night also included two 10-minute light shows prior to the New Year’s countdown used to build anticipation. IPS President Rick Franke managed the lighting project for the IPS team while IPS Vice President of Design & Operations, Caleb Franke, served as lighting designer and programmer.

Thirty Proteus Rayzor Blade linear lights were used to illuminate the structure’s core. IPS used several other Elation Proteus line luminaires on the show, including six Proteus Maximus, twelve Proteus Hybrids, and twenty-four Proteus Beam moving heads, in various locations on the 605-ft tall structure. They also placed twelve Proteus Excalibur narrow-beam sky effects on the Space Needle’s saucer roof, which were a key part of the light show that could be seen from far away.

Other Elation fixtures used on the Space Needle NYE show included twenty-four IP65-rated Paladin wash/strobe/blinders used to color wash the entire structure. As the event is hosted by T-Mobile, the Paladins were key in washing the Space Needle in the company’s signature magenta brand color, also on days leading up to the celebration. Additionally, twelve Cuepix 16 IP LED matrix panels color washed the top of the saucer. All of the lighting for the show was designed and preprogrammed using Capture design software.

The Space Needle presents some challenges for the load-in as the elevator only stops at the 100’ level and 580’ level. “Access to our lighting positions is often a challenge with much of the gear being manually carried up ladders, stairs, and through narrow access points”, explains Rick Franke. IPS workers were often required to negotiate two sets of 960+ exposed stairs that run from top to bottom of the structure.

(Photos: Illuminate Production Services, Inc./Jeff Miller/Sigma Sreedharan)

