Global Production Services first Indian rental company to invest in Martin Audio WPC

One of India’s fastest growing live event service providers, Global Production Services (GPS), has added a Martin Audio WPC line array to its inventory. In so doing it has become the first company in India to invest in the company’s Wavefront Precision Compact line array, with its scalable resolution. The system was supplied and will be supported by Vardhaman Megatech Pvt Ltd (VMT), Martin Audio’s Indian distributor.

As the first phase of procurement, GPS has acquired eight WPC line array modules, along with four SX218 matching subwoofers and three advanced iK42 four-channel DSP power amplifiers. The rental company deployed its new system at the 37th Foundation Day Celebrations of Kotak Mahindra Bank, that took place in Mumbai.

(Photos: Martin Audio/Global Production Services)

www.martin-audio.com